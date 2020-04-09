COVID-19 Positive Cases Total Approaches 500 on Navajo Nation; Death Toll Now at 20

Breaking News

Published April 8, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Wednesday evening, the Navajo Nation released numbers that show a worsening trend of those who has tested positively for the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). There was an increase of 62 cases since Tuesday, which brings the total number of cases to 488 and trendign fast towards 500.

Three more deaths were reported since Tuesday. The death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 20.

The 488 confirmed positive cases include the following counties:

Navajo County, AZ: 186

Apache County, AZ: 50

Coconino County, AZ: 116

McKinley County, NM: 45

San Juan County, NM: 70

Cibola County, NM: 9

San Juan County, UT: 10

Socorro County, NM: 2

“Per capita, our numbers are very alarming. The only way we’re going to beat COVID-19 is by practicing T’áá hwó’ ajít’éego, self-determination. The teachings of our Navajo elders still help and guide us to this day. Each and every one of us has to take it upon ourselves to self-isolate – when we isolate ourselves, we isolate the virus,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

“With the 57-hour weekend curfew coming up, we are hopeful that we’ll begin to see a steady decrease in the number of positive cases, but it will only work if we make it work by staying home as much as possible,” Nez continued.

The Nation’s latest Public Health Order implementing a 57-hour curfew will take effect on Friday at 8:00 p.m. until Monday at 5:00 a.m., except for essential employees who are required to have documentation from their employer. Navajo Police will strictly enforce the curfew order by issuing citations that may include a fine up to $1,000 and/or 30 days in jail.

On Thursday at 10:00 a.m. (MDT), the Navajo Nation and Navajo Area Indian Health Service will host another online Town Hall to provide the latest COVID-19 updates on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page, which will also be aired on KTNN 660AM and 101.5FM on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. (MDT).

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.

