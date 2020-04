With Just a Couple of Weeks to Prepare and a Small Remote Staff, Western New England University Successfully Pulls off a Live “Accepted Students’ Day”

(PRWeb April 07, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/covid_19_pandemic_forces_colleges_and_universities_to_improvise_moving_admissions_events_online/prweb17032723.htm





Source link