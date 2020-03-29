COVID-19 Navajo Naton Update: 115 Comfirmed Cases; 2 Deaths

Published March 29, 2020

Navajo Nation President Nez to host online town hall on Sunday at 1 p.m. (MDT)

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Late Saturday night, the Navajo Nation provided in update of the number of positive tests for COVID-19, commonly called the coronavirus. As of Saturday night, the total reached a total of 115 for the Navajo Nation. The death toll remained the same as Friday night when it was annouced two deaths were caused the virus.

To continue his leadership to combat the deadly virus from further spreading on the Navajo Nation, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez will host an online town hall meeting on Sunday, March 29 at 1:00 p.m. (MDT) through Facebook and a local station on the Navajo reservation KTNN AM 660 to provide important updates on response efforts, number of cases, and supply needs.

Under the advisement of health care and emergency experts, President Nez will also announce the implementation of a curfew from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily for the entire Navajo Nation that will go into effect on Monday, March 30, 2020.

The 115 cases on the Navajo Nation include the following counties:

Navajo County, AZ: 57

Apache County, AZ: 18

Coconino County, AZ: 19

McKinley County, NM: 6

San Juan County, NM: 12

Cibola County, NM: 1

San Juan County, UT: 2

“We’ve reached a point where our medical facilities and health care workers are in dire need of more Personal Protective Equipment, hospital beds, and other critical resources and it’s only going to increase if people continue to ignore orders to stay home as much as possible,” said President Nez.

The Navajo Nation’s needs for personnel, protective wear, hospital beds, and other crucial resources and supplies at all health care facilities on the Navajo Nation continue to increase daily, according to the Navajo Nation press release.

For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world go to: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/?fbclid=IwAR1vxfcHfMBnmTFm6hBICQcdbV5aRnMimeP3hVYHdlxJtFWdKF80VV8iHgE

For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage and review CDC’s COVID-19 webpage.