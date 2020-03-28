close
Covid-19 mothers and babies in Wuhan study off to better start than those during Sars outbreak, doctors report in Lancet

ASIAN (E)
With proper treatment pregnant women infected with Covid-19 appear to survive better than those with Sars infection, but more research into mother-to-baby transmission needs to be done, according to a paper by doctors in Wuhan.“In our study, the maternal, fetal and neonatal outcomes of pregnant women with Covid-19 pneumonia seem to be better than those with severe acute respiratory syndrome [Sars] infection,” the authors wrote in the research paper published in The Lancet medical journal on…



