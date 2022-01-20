close
Covid-19 in China: cases continue to fall as Tianjin says Omicron outbreak is under control

The number of Covid-19 cases in mainland China continued to fall with extreme measures in places to curb multiple outbreaks in the run-up to the Winter Olympics and Lunar New Year.On Wednesday, the total number of local symptomatic cases dropped to 43 – compared with 55 on Tuesday and 127 on Monday – with two asymptomatic cases. There were also 23 imported symptomatic cases and 26 asymptomatic imports.Beijing records 5 new Covid-19 cases as Winter Games loomHenan province, which is battling…



