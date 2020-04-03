COVID-19 Death Toll Now 8 on Navajo Nation; Confirmed Cases Now at 241

COVID-19 Coverage in Indian Country

Published April 2, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation has 241 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of 27 from Tuesday, the Navajo Nation reported Wednesday evening.

There remains a total of eight confirmed deaths related to COVID-19.

The Navajo nation also reported that there is an overall total of 1,796 individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19.

The Navajo Nation’s nightly curfew remains in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. The curfew does not apply to essential employees reporting to or from duty, with official identification and/or a letter of designation from their essential business employer on official letterhead which includes a contact for verification.

In a press release that provided the Thursday’s update on the COVID-19, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez annouced that citations will be given to individuals who violate the curfew.

“The Navajo Police will start issuing citations soon for individuals who violate the curfew that’s in place. We’re seeing higher number each day because people continue to go out into public. The only way we’re going to beat the virus is to stay home as much as possible,” President Nez said.

The 241 confirmed positive cases include the following counties:

Navajo County, AZ: 104

Apache County, AZ: 22

Coconino County, AZ: 63

McKinley County, NM: 16

San Juan County, NM: 25

Cibola County, NM: 4

San Juan County, UT: 7

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.

For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world go to: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/?fbclid=IwAR1vxfcHfMBnmTFm6hBICQcdbV5aRnMimeP3hVYHdlxJtFWdKF80VV8iHgE

For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage and review CDC’s COVID-19 webpage.