Covid-19: Chinese mayor derided after detention threat for Lunar New Year returnees





A local official in central China has faced a backlash after threatening detentions for travellers who would normally face quarantine, accusing some of “maliciously” returning home for Lunar New Year.Widely shared video footage of Dong Hong, mayor of Dancheng county in Henan province, showed him saying at a meeting that “anyone returning home from medium or high-risk areas will be quarantined and then detained”.Neighbourhoods in China reporting local cases are marked as medium or high-risk…







