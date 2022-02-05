Covid-19 cases rise in Winter Olympics bubble on opening day





China reported 45 new cases of Covid-19 within the Winter Olympics bubble on the Games’ opening day, a doubling in cases in 24 hours as arrivals accelerated.In all, 25 of the cases were athletes and team officials and the rest were found among other “stakeholders”, a category that includes the media and Games partners, the event’s organising committee said on Saturday. Twenty-one cases were reported a day earlier.Officials said 26 of the new cases were identified on arrival at Beijing Capital…







