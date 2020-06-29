COVID-19 Cases Nearing 7,500 on Navajo Nation

Published June 29, 2020

5,082 recoveries, 55 new cases, one more death related to COVID-19 reported as Navajo Nation’s travel advisory remains in effect

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Sunday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 55 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one new death. The total number of deaths is 363 as of Sunday. Reports from all 12 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 5,082 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 53,913 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 7,469.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 1,925

Crownpoint Service Unit: 660

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 465

Gallup Service Unit: 1,261

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,069

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,193

Tuba City Service Unit: 627

Winslow Service Unit: 261

* Eight residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

“The Navajo Nation’s travel advisory for off Nation travel remains in effect for all residents, so everyone is expected to adhere to it. Staying home, wearing a face mask, cleaning and disinfecting, and avoiding large gatherings has helped minimize the spread of coronavirus in the Navajo Nation. The number of positive cases is decreasing, and there are more recoveries each day, and it gives us hope that we are safer and alert. Let’s continue to practice all preventative measures and don’t back down from the fight against COVID-19,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend lockdown will end at 5:00 a.m. (MDT) on Monday, but leaders urge residents to continue staying home as much as possible. Navajo police continue to enforce the lockdown and daily curfew and may issue a citation to violators.

Health officials urge residents not to drink or inject bleach, Lysol, or any other disinfectant as a treatment for COVID-19. Do not use hand sanitizers that contain methanol, a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested. Follow all label instructions and do not mix chemicals. Store all chemicals out of reach of children.

_________________________________________________________________

To Donate to the Navajo Nation

The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.

_________________________________________________________________

For More Information

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.

For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world go to: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/?fbclid=IwAR1vxfcHfMBnmTFm6hBICQcdbV5aRnMimeP3hVYHdlxJtFWdKF80VV8iHgE

For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage and review CDC’s COVID-19 webpage.