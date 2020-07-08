COVID-19 Cases Near 8,000 on Navajo Nation

Published July 8, 2020

5,650 recoveries, 27 new cases, and one more death related to COVID-19 reported

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 27 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death. The total number of deaths has reached 379 as of Tuesday.

Reports from all 12 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 5,650 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 60,323 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 7,941.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 1,998

Crownpoint Service Unit: 682

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 501

Gallup Service Unit: 1,328

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,138

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,276

Tuba City Service Unit: 705

Winslow Service Unit: 309

* Four residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation’s Stay at Home Order remains in effect requiring all individuals on the Navajo Nation to stay at home and strictly limit movement, and limit public contact with others. Individuals may leave their place of residence only for emergencies or to perform “Essential Activities.” All residents are also required to avoid close contact with people who are sick, wash your hands for 20 seconds often, avoid touching high-touch surfaces, wear a mask, clean and disinfect your home, avoid public gatherings, and avoid non-essential travel.

“The state of Arizona now has the highest percentage of COVID-19 cases in the country. That’s an alarming fact and that’s why we need to continue wearing masks in public, staying home as much as possible, washing your hands often, practicing social distancing, and praying for our Nation. We are flattening the curve on a consistent basis, but this pandemic is far from over so let’s keep fighting the coronavirus together,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said on Tuesday.

During Tuesday’s online town hall, President Nez once again presented the Nez-Lizer Administration’s proposal for the remaining CARES Act funds, which includes the following:

$300 Million for water infrastructure and agriculture projects

$150 Million for powerline and solar infrastructure

$50 Million for Broadband/Telecommunication

$50 Million for scholarships to assist students entering the health care and public safety fields

$60 Million to help Navajo businesses, and promote economic development

$20 Million to address housing needs on the Navajo Nation

Remaining amount for additional chapter projects and direct aid for the Navajo people

There remains approximately $662 million in CARES Act funding after the approval of $61 million for first responders, care packages, bathroom additions, and other resources to help protect employees and to start the process of reopening the government when the time is appropriate.

_______________________________________________________

To Donate to the Navajo Nation

The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.

_______________________________________________________

For More Information

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.

For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world go to: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/?fbclid=IwAR1vxfcHfMBnmTFm6hBICQcdbV5aRnMimeP3hVYHdlxJtFWdKF80VV8iHgE

For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage and review CDC’s COVID-19