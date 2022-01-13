Coronavirus: Zimbabwe says China to donate 10 million doses of Covid vaccine in 2022





Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Wednesday that China would be donating a further 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses over the course of 2022.Zimbabwe, like most African countries, is struggling with low rates of vaccination, because of availability issues as well as vaccine hesitancy or public apathy.The country has so far fully vaccinated just over a fifth of its population of 15 million people, mostly using vaccines either bought from or donated by China. Nearly a third of…







