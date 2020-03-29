close
ASIAN (E)

Coronavirus: Xi Jinping’s visit to Zhejiang sends ‘clear message’ it’s time to get the economy back on its feet, state media says

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 43 views
66e76dc0-71cb-11ea-b0ed-5e14cf8eb9e1_image_hires_000037.jpg




Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the industrial powerhouse of Zhejiang province on Sunday in a move state media described as a clear message the country was ready to get the economy back on track amid the “new normal” of dealing with the coronavirus.The trip, to Ningbo – one of the world’s busiest ports and a trade hub for eastern China – was Xi’s first outside Beijing since he visited Wuhan, the initial epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak, earlier in the month.As well as a visiting the port…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response