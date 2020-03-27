Coronavirus: Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in crisis talks to ease tensions







The leaders of China and the United States spoke by phone on Friday in an attempt to ease tensions building between the two countries over the coronavirus pandemic.State broadcaster CCTV reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump held the talks after a Group of 20 virtual summit on the pandemic.In a tweet, Trump said he had just finished a very good conversation with Xi. “Discussed in great detail the coronavirus that is ravaging large parts of our planet…







Source link