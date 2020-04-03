Coronavirus: White House trade adviser vows to cut reliance on foreign medical supplies

US President Donald Trump’s top trade adviser used the daily coronavirus briefing on Thursday to decry trade deals with other countries that failed to allow imports of medical supplies needed by US health authorities fighting the outbreak.Without mentioning China specifically, Peter Navarro, the White House director of trade and manufacturing policy, applied much of the same terminology that he employed previously in defending the Trump administration’s hard-line trade stance against Beijing…
