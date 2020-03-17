close
ASIAN (E)

Coronavirus: White House stimulus plan to offset outbreak’s financial impact includes cash payments

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 27 views
6a625940-6872-11ea-9de8-4adc9756b5c3_image_hires_013013.jpg




The Trump administration said on Tuesday that it was proposing a massive stimulus package to prop up the economy amid the coronavirus outbreak which includes cash payments to every household.In describing the proposal, which will be sent to Congress, Steven Mnuchin, the US Treasury Secretary, adding that President Donald Trump hopes the measures would be rolled out “in the next two weeks”.Speaking during the White House Covid-19 briefing and flanked by Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence,…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response