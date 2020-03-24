Coronavirus: US stocks soar as lawmakers near a deal on stimulus plan







US stocks surged at Tuesday’s opening as congressional leaders said they were close to a deal on an unprecedented financial stimulus package to combat the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 1,000 points at the start of trading, or 5.8 per cent. The S&P 500 stock index was up 5.1 per cent, while the Nasdaq composite soared 5 per cent.Stocks continued to build on the gains in midmorning trading: the Dow was up more than 1,500…







Source link