Coronavirus: US stocks defy record jobless claims, rise strongly on massive stimulus plan







US stocks rose on Thursday, extending a buying streak to three straight sessions, despite record first-time jobless claims, on confidence that a massive stimulus package could help stabilise the economy beset by the Covid-19 outbreak.The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up more than 1,350 points, or 6.4 per cent, the rise sustained throughout the day, then jumping nearly 500 points in the session’s final minutes.The benchmark 30-stock index has rallied 21 per cent in the past three days to…







