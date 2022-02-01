Coronavirus: US Chinatown communities struggle through Covid to create a fresh future





Ho Chee Boon, the globally celebrated chef who has just opened a new restaurant in San Francisco’s Chinatown, is on a mission.“I want to play my part to bring business back and elevate Chinatown,” he said. “If you see the cover of a book, if it’s attractive and interesting, you will open the book. I want to do this with the restaurant.”Because of Covid-19, the neighbourhood is changing. At the start of the Year of the Tiger, nobody is sure where this Chinatown is headed.If you question the…







