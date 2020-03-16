Coronavirus updates: G7 leaders vow to ‘do whatever it takes’ to safeguard economy







﻿This is a rolling news story covering the day’s coronavirus events.Leaders of the G7 advanced economies on Monday pledged to use all their tools to safeguard the economy and help workers hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.“We resolve to coordinate measures and do whatever it takes, using all policy tools, to achieve strong growth in the G7 economies and to safeguard against downside risks,” the leaders said in a statement following an emergency video conference.In addition, the Group of 7…







