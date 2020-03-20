Coronavirus: university president hits out at Hong Kong student union’s ‘Chinese pneumonia’ statement for ‘harming global Covid-19 fight’







The president of a university in Hong Kong has accused its student union of using language that harms the global fight against Covid-19 when it referred to the disease as “Chinese pneumonia” in remarks he warned could promote discrimination and social division.Wei Shyy, of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), also criticised the way the students distributed funding to help reduce the spread of infection, urging them to do so “irrespective of origin, political views, or other…







