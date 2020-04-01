close
ASIAN (E)

Coronavirus: University of Hong Kong final-year medical students sit for exams as government exempts event from ban on gatherings

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 55 views
c69e7146-7419-11ea-ab8f-988daf8efd6f_image_hires_230620.JPG




Some 200 medical students of the University of Hong Kong sat for their final-year exams on Wednesday amid the coronavirus pandemic, after the government exempted the event from a ban on gatherings of more than four people on the grounds that their graduation was crucial to the city’s health care system.The exam was pressed ahead even though a survey among 174 final-year HKU medical students conducted on March 28 found more than 60 per cent of them felt it should not continue as scheduled. An…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response