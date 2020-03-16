close
ASIAN (E)

Coronavirus: two more rescue flights planned for Hongkongers stranded in Hubei, epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak

ASIAN (E)
7101e116-672e-11ea-9de8-4adc9756b5c3_image_hires_111401.JPG




More chartered flights will be sent to pick up Hongkongers stranded in the mainland Chinese province at the centre of the Covid-19 pandemic later this month, officials have announced, as preliminary tests suggested two more imported cases in the city.Other than the provincial capital Wuhan, the flights will pick up residents stuck in the Hubei cities of Xianning, Xiaogan and Huangshi, as well as others scattered across the province with chronic diseases.The flights will be arranged for March 24…



