Coronavirus: Trump invokes Defence Production Act to force GM to make ventilators

US President Donald Trump issued a federal order on Friday to force General Motors to manufacture ventilators, as supplies of the crucial hospital equipment grow short and coronavirus infections mount across the country.Trump invoked the rarely used Defence Production Act to order GM to speed up its commitment to make ventilators in one of its vehicle plants after delays in negotiations.The act, designed for use in wartime to commandeer private business to manufacture for defence needs, will…
Source link
- Home
- BUSINESS
- ENTERTAINMENT
- HEALTH
- POLITICAL
- TECHNOLOGY
- VIDEO NEWS
- ETHNIC