Coronavirus: Trump and Widodo back chloroquine treatment, but fake news about this drug is as deadly as Covid-19







First they came for the vitamins, then they came for the face masks and the hand sanitiser. And then they came for the chloroquine.

Ever since the coronavirus was discovered, more and more customers have been coming to the Iskandar Muda Pharmacy in Medan, Indonesia, looking for ways to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

In the past two days, customers have been arriving in droves in search of chloroquine, a drug that derives from quinine and is usually used to treat malaria.

“At…







