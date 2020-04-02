close
Coronavirus treatments and vaccine trials in the works

Just three months after China first notified the World Health Organisation about a deadly new coronavirus, studies of numerous antiviral treatments and potential vaccines are already under way. Never has science advanced so much in such a short period of time to combat an epidemic.Many of the proposals now under study come from research groups that have spent years working to combat similar coronaviruses, particularly severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle East respiratory syndrome…



