Coronavirus: trade war with China weakens crucial links in US medical supply chain

Hardliners within the Trump administration are trying desperately to avoid reducing tariffs on imported medical supplies from China, hoping to stave off mounting pressure from health care workers and a panicked public as the coronavirus death total mounts.After an extended US-China trade war and President Donald Trump’s signing of a phase one agreement in December, hawks within the administration are loath to set a precedent. Their concern is that emergency concessions could undercut their…
