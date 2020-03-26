close
ASIAN (E)

Coronavirus: trade war with China weakens crucial links in US medical supply chain

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 19 views
3ee9ea12-6f39-11ea-b0ed-5e14cf8eb9e1_image_hires_232108.jpg




Hardliners within the Trump administration are trying desperately to avoid reducing tariffs on imported medical supplies from China, hoping to stave off mounting pressure from health care workers and a panicked public as the coronavirus death total mounts.After an extended US-China trade war and President Donald Trump’s signing of a phase one agreement in December, hawks within the administration are loath to set a precedent. Their concern is that emergency concessions could undercut their…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response