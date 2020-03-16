close
Coronavirus: top expert calls for quarantine for all arrivals to Hong Kong as seven of 10 recent Covid-19 cases believed imported

ASIAN (E)
About 70 per cent of Hong Kong’s confirmed Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks were recent travellers and at least 10 of that group failed to declare symptoms on arrival, prompting calls from top experts to quarantine all arrivals – Hongkongers included – or ban specific groups entirely.Professor Yuen Kwok-yung, an infectious diseases authority at the University of Hong Kong, said expanding mandatory quarantine to include everyone was a logical step given the unknowns the city faces now that…



