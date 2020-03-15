close
ASIAN (E)

Coronavirus: Texas baboons enlisted in humankind’s war on rapidly spreading virus

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 16 views
7693de9e-66fd-11ea-9de8-4adc9756b5c3_image_hires_055133.jpg




To cure the humans, first you get the monkeys sick.Finding the right animal as a research model for the new and deadly coronavirus is crucial for learning how to treat it. The ideal subject is a non-human primate that shows similar symptoms: coughing, sneezing, fever and chest congestion. The hunt is on in the US, tightly coordinated among a small coalition of labs authorised to raise monkeys for research. High hopes are riding on a troop of Texas baboons.COVID-19 has infected at least 101,000…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response