Coronavirus: tent hospital erected in Central Park as New York struggles to cope with sick







An emergency hospital was erected in tents in Central Park Sunday as New York City’s staggering toll of coronavirus deaths rose to at least 776, pushing the statewide count past 1,000.“We’re going to be using every place we need to use to help people,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “This is the kind of thing you will see now as this crisis develops and deepens.”The emergency site will open at the park’s East Meadow on Tuesday and house 68 hospital beds for coronavirus patients, according to de…







Source link