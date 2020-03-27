Coronavirus: Tao Heung Holdings to suspend dinner services at almost all of its 50 Chinese restaurants across Hong Kong for two weeks







Leading restaurant group Tao Heung Holdings will suspend dinner services at almost all of its 50 Chinese restaurants for two weeks from Saturday as Hong Kong mulls tougher strategies to contain the coronavirus pandemic.The listed firm announced its own containment initiatives after the food and drinks sector, including fast food chain McDonald’s and Cafe de Coral, rolled out measures to check the spread of Covid-19.Outlets under Tao Heung’s brands such as Tao Heung, Pier 88, Hak Ka Hut, Chao…







Source link