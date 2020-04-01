close
Coronavirus: Taiwan to boost stimulus package to US$35 billion, donate 10 million face masks

Taiwan dramatically upped its estimate for how much it would spend helping the economy deal with the impact of the coronavirus to about US$35 billion on Wednesday, and said it would donate 10 million face masks to the most needy countries.Taiwan has reported 329 cases of Covid-19, including five deaths, winning plaudits for its early and so far effective measures to control the spread of the disease, especially compared to many of its neighbours. But, the export-reliant island’s economy has…



