Coronavirus: South Korea fears worst is not over as new clusters emerge

The emergence of new coronavirus clusters near South Korea’s densely populated capital is raising fears of runaway cases nationwide, despite an aggressive strategy of testing and tracking infections that has been credited with bringing the country’s outbreak under control.Gyeonggi Province – which surrounds the capital Seoul – on Wednesday confirmed 15 new cases of the coronavirus that causes the respiratory illness Covid-19, bringing the total in the province to 277, according to the Korea…
Source link
- Home
- BUSINESS
- ENTERTAINMENT
- HEALTH
- POLITICAL
- TECHNOLOGY
- VIDEO NEWS
- ETHNIC