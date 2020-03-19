Notice: Undefined index: access_front in /home/hu3wire/public_html/wp-content/plugins/google-analytics-dashboard-for-wp/config.php on line 377

Coronavirus: Singapore tells all new arrivals to self-isolate for 14 days as 47 new cases confirmed
Coronavirus: Singapore tells all new arrivals to self-isolate for 14 days as 47 new cases confirmed

Singapore on Wednesday said it would require all new arrivals to self-isolate for 14 days and warned it would “strictly” enforce the measure.The new restriction starts on Friday and will apply to everyone, citizens and residents included and regardless of where their journey began. It is an escalation of travel restrictions targeted at arrivals from countries with mushrooming infections.Singapore’s decision follows similar moves by Taiwan and Hong Kong. Taiwan requires travellers from more than…



