Coronavirus: Singapore start-up thinks cat leukaemia drug could be Covid-19 cure







As the race to find effective cures for the novel coronavirus heats up, a biomedical start-up based in Singapore and Malaysia believes it could have the answer – an antiviral drug which has successfully treated coronaviruses and leukaemia in cats. The drug, known as Retromad1, has proven effective in treating the feline leukaemia virus and the feline infectious peritonitis virus, both of which are deadly to cats. The latter virus is also known as FeCoV, as it is a coronavirus in the same family…







Source link