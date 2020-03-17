close
Coronavirus: Singapore scrambles to house commuting workers after Malaysia bans overseas travel

ASIAN (E)
For Tan Hang Kian, executive director of Singapore cleaning company Clean Solutions, Tuesday started with a “logistical nightmare”. Of the 2,000 staff he employs, 800 are Malaysians and 150 of those commute daily into the city state.Tan had to scramble after Malaysia on Monday night announced an overseas travel ban for its citizens among other measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak. “It was not confirmed last night whether those with jobs in Singapore will be allowed to come in,…



