Coronavirus: Singapore migrant workers yearn for freedom as strict curbs persist







Bangladeshi migrant worker MD Sharif Uddin used to spend his days off with friends outside his cramped Singapore dormitory, but coronavirus curbs have for 18 months left him stuck inside during his spare time.More than 300,000 migrant workers, many of them from South Asia, live in dorms in the prosperous city state, where they are typically packed into shared rooms and sleep on bunk beds.The vast complexes were hit by Covid-19 and locked down at the start of the pandemic, while restrictions…







Source link