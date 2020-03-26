Coronavirus: Russia to ground international flights after doctor’s ‘Italy scenario’ warning to Putin

The Russian government has ordered the civil aviation authority to suspend all regular and charter flights to and from Russia from March 27, the government said on its website.Russian airlines will still be allowed to fly to other countries to bring Russian citizens back or if they are authorised by special government decisions.The announcement came after Russia on Wednesday recorded its biggest daily spike in confirmed coronavirus infections so far, with 163 new cases for a total of 658 across…
