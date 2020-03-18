close
Coronavirus: rescued on flights from Hubei, ordeal ends for more than 200 Hong Kong residents who walk free from quarantine

More than 200 Hong Kong residents evacuated from coronavirus-hit Hubei province earlier this month left the city’s quarantine centre at midnight on Wednesday after two weeks of mandatory isolation, a process hundreds more will begin next week.Among those leaving the Chun Yeung Estate in Fo Tan were several students set to take their Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) university entrance exams later this month along with senior citizens desperate to finally meet their loved ones.A two-day…



