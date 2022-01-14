Coronavirus: Rare spinal condition is side effect of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine





A safety panel of the European drug regulator on Friday recommended adding a rare spinal inflammation called transverse myelitis as a side effect of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine.The vaccine has faced several setbacks, including production delays and probes by regulators following rare cases of severe side effects such as blood clots with low platelets, which led to several countries restricting or stopping its use.The European Medicines Agency’s safety committee also reiterated its…







Source link