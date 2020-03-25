Coronavirus quarantine in India: unhygienic facilities, fears of cross-contamination







Seven hours after she arrived at New Delhi’s international airport on March 16, Rhea Bhalla, a student in food business management in the US, was loaded onto a bus with 20 other people and taken to an Indian government-run coronavirus quarantine centre at Narela, 40km away.

She was asked to share a dark room with another person. There was no water in the bathroom she had to share with six others. The washbasin and the toilet carried stains from previous use. There was no drinking water.

“The…







Source link