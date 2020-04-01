close
ASIAN (E)

Coronavirus: Post poll shows Hong Kong residents unhappy with Covid-19 response – and surgical masks one big reason why

ASIAN (E)
5011e94e-731b-11ea-ab8f-988daf8efd6f_image_hires_192056.JPG




Most Hong Kong residents believe they will have themselves to thank rather than the embattled government if the city manages to contain the Covid-19 epidemic, a survey commissioned by the Post has found.Seven in 10 said they would credit the community response with beating the bug, while more than half objected to the idea of Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor’s administration being commended for it.And while the poll, conducted by Chinese University, showed a broad displeasure with the government’s…



