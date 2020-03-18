Coronavirus: PolyU to be first of Hong Kong’s universities to welcome back select students for ‘essential’ on-campus classes

Polytechnic University will next month become the first of Hong Kong’s higher education institutions to bring at least some students back to campus for face-to-face teaching considered essential for certain subjects.Most of the city’s eight publicly-funded universities said they would carry out online learning for the rest of the second term or until further notice after classes were suspended in February as the coronavirus epidemic grew.The University of Hong Kong’s medicine faculty also plans…
