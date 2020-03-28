close
ASIAN (E)

Coronavirus: police, public clash as border reopens between Hubei and Jiangxi provinces

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 22 views
24bfc05e-70c3-11ea-b0ed-5e14cf8eb9e1_image_hires_170543.jpg




Chinese police officers from two different forces clashed with each other and members of the public on Friday in a dispute over the reopening of a provincial border, following weeks of lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19.According to local government reports, the incident happened on the 1st Yangtze River Bridge that separates Huangmei county in Hubei – the province at the epicentre of the initial coronavirus outbreak – with the city of Jiujiang in Jiangxi.In local media reports,…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response