Coronavirus: Philippines imposes home quarantine on entire Luzon island, affecting more than 50 million people

The Philippines imposed strict home quarantine measures and a halt on work and transport across its main island of Luzon on Monday, putting half the country’s population on lockdown in an aggressive bid to quell rising cases of coronavirus.The government would with immediate effect compel people to remain in their homes and reliant on deliveries of food and medical supplies, while transport and work would be suspended except for essential services, Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said…
