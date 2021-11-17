Coronavirus: Philippines cases hit 11-month low; New Zealand’s Auckland to reopen







The Philippines reported an 11-month daily low in Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, even as authorities scrapped the mandatory use of face shields.The Department of Health said only 849 new Covid-19 cases were recorded on Tuesday, pushing the country’s total caseload to more than 2.81 million.The daily tally was the lowest since December 2020, but the department said it was “largely due to the regular low testing output coming from the weekend.”The death toll was up by 99, to 45,808, the department…







Source link