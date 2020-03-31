Coronavirus: pet cat in Hong Kong tests positive after owner becomes infected







A domestic cat in Hong Kong has tested positive for the coronavirus – the second in the world to do so – after its owner became infected, according to the city’s animal welfare authority.A spokesman for the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) said on Tuesday: “The department has collected samples from the cat for tests, and the oral cavity, nasal and rectal samples tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.“The cat has not shown any signs of disease.”The short-haired pet was…







