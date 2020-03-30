close
ASIAN (E)

Coronavirus: patient backlog for hospital beds as Hong Kong confirms 41 new virus cases

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 13 views
931aaf46-7258-11ea-ab8f-988daf8efd6f_image_hires_171700.JPG




Dozens of Covid-19 patients in Hong Kong were waiting for a hospital bed with isolation facilities running out, health officials revealed on Monday as another 41 cases took the city total to 682.Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the communicable disease branch of the Centre for Health Protection, told a press conference that 34 of the newly infected had travel history. Seventeen of them are students returning from overseas.Strategy shift may mean placing less-severe virus cases in community:…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response