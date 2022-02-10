Coronavirus: New Zealand police clear anti-vaccine convoy protesters; South Korea cases keep rising

New Zealand police on Thursday began forcefully removing hundreds of people who have been camping outside its parliament building for the last three days to protest Covid-19 vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions.Inspired by the truckers demonstrations in Canada, which is into its 13th day with protesters blocking two border crossings with the United States, several thousand people this week blocked streets near the parliament in capital Wellington with their trucks, cars and motorbikes…
