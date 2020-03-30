Coronavirus: more asymptomatic carriers reported in China, but experts disagree on the threat they pose







A Chinese doctor who spent time in Wuhan in January has tested positive for Covid-19 weeks after returning home to Henan province and despite spending 14 days in self-isolation, health authorities said on Sunday, raising concerns about the threat of asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus.Two of the doctor’s colleagues in Henan, neither of whom had worked in Wuhan, also tested positive, officials said.The news sparked alarm on social media.“No symptoms is so horrible,” a person said on Weibo,…







Source link