Coronavirus: Modi puts all of India under lockdown for 21 days to fight coronavirus







India’s 1.3 billion people will go under “total lockdown” for 21 days to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday.“From 12 midnight today, the entire country will be in lockdown, total lockdown,” Modi said in a national television address to the world’s second most-populous nation.“To save India, to save its every citizen, you, your family … every street, every neighbourhood is being put under lockdown.”India has lagged behind other nations in the…







Source link