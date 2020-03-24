close
ASIAN (E)

Coronavirus: Modi puts all of India under lockdown for 21 days to fight coronavirus

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 35 views
c97612ae-6de1-11ea-b0ed-5e14cf8eb9e1_image_hires_233208.jpg




India’s 1.3 billion people will go under “total lockdown” for 21 days to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday.“From 12 midnight today, the entire country will be in lockdown, total lockdown,” Modi said in a national television address to the world’s second most-populous nation.“To save India, to save its every citizen, you, your family … every street, every neighbourhood is being put under lockdown.”India has lagged behind other nations in the…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response